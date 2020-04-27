April 27, 2020

COLORADO: Coffee shop workers laid off during COVID-19 start ‘Pandemic Donuts.’

After one last hurrah on St. Patrick’s Day, the coffee shop where Gabrielle Henning and Michael Milton worked closed down because of COVID-19.

A week and a half later, they opened their own business.

“Woke up the next day and started Pandemic Donuts on Instagram and hit the ground running from there,” Milton said.

Pandemic Donuts took off. The pair said they shifted from taking orders through Instagram messages to on a website in less than a week.

“The first day we were really surprised we got a couple dozen, like wow this is pretty cool, we could do this every day,” Milton said. “And by the second and third day we were selling out into the future.”