April 26, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE MANCHURIAN MEDIA: Atlantic Magazine: Hurrah for Pandemic Censorship!

Exit quote: “In the great debate of the past two decades about freedom versus control of the network, China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong. Significant monitoring and speech control are inevitable components of a mature and flourishing internet, and governments must play a large role in these practices to ensure that the internet is compatible with a society’s norms and values.”