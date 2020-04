STAY TUNED: Numerous U.S. Media Outlets Reporting that Kim Jong Un is in ‘Vegetative’ State.

TMZ is going with the headline, “N. Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un Reportedly Dead After Botched Heart Surgery.” But as NRO’s Dan McLaughlin tweets, “TMZ is rarely wrong about these things, but my guess is that its sources in Pyongyang are not on par with its sources in the LAPD.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Is he alive? Is he dead? For the moment, I’m calling him Schrodinger’s Dictator.