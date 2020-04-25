April 25, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Flynn attorney seeks immediate dismissal, saying new evidence shows Trump adviser was ‘framed.’ ‘The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution,’ defense motion says.
