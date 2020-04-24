April 24, 2020

CAN COLLEGES SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS? How, oh how, could a college possibly distinguish itself and get a competitive advantage so it can stay in business? Sure, they probably see protecting free speech and academic freedom as their second-to-last resort (their absolute last resort would be ending their incessant efforts to belittle and alienate half of the population), but maybe it’s worth a freaking try at this point. If actually following the principles they claim they have is a bridge too far, they deserve to go under.