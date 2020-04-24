April 24, 2020
“Stop Looking on the Bright Side: We’ll Be Screwed By the Pandemic for Years to Come,” John F. Harris, POLITICO.
“Humans Are Too Optimistic to Comprehend the Coronavirus,” Olga Khazan, The Atlantic.
“U.S. Exceptionalism Is Over,” Katrin Bennhold, New York Times.
“We Are Living in a Failed State,” George Packer, The Atlantic.
“Opening up the economy won’t save the economy,” Matthew Yglesias, Vox.
And finally…
“New Seismic Map of North America Reveals a Continent Under Tremendous Stress,” George Dvorsky, Gizmodo.
Tremendous stress? I blame the Left.