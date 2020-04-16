April 16, 2020

THE THING THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND IS THAT WE’RE NOT LOCKED IN HERE WITH THEM. THEY’RE LOCKED IN HERE WITH US: State governments announce demands before releasing citizens from house arrest.

We’re Americans. Millions for defense, not a cent for tribute. And that includes to enemies domestic. I can sense the time coming and it’s not very far when Americans will have obeyed their last irrational order.

I think I’ve said this before: I’ve lived through lock downs and curfews before. Not once was the reason given the real reason. The real reason was always “fear of the governed.” Now you know. Proceed accordingly.