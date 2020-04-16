«
»

April 16, 2020

THE THING THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND IS THAT WE’RE NOT LOCKED IN HERE WITH THEM. THEY’RE LOCKED IN HERE WITH US:  State governments announce demands before releasing citizens from house arrest.

We’re Americans. Millions for defense, not a cent for tribute. And that includes to enemies domestic.  I can sense the time coming and it’s not very far when Americans will have obeyed their last irrational order.

I think I’ve said this before: I’ve lived through lock downs and curfews before. Not once was the reason given the real reason.  The real reason was always “fear of the governed.”  Now you know. Proceed accordingly.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:30 am
