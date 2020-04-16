«
April 16, 2020

GERMANY’S PLAN FOR REOPENING (IN GERMAN, TRANSLATIONS OF PARTS BY A FRIEND — I AM NO LONGER FLUENT ENOUGH TO TRANSLATE):  Beschlüsse gefällt – Das ist der Fahrplan für die nächsten Wochen.

    • Stores up to 800m^2 (8,800 sq,ft) can be opened starting Monday April 20, with hygiene and distance restrictions

    • Also can reopen then: bike and car stores regardless of size, as well as libraries, archives, zoos, botanical gardens

    • Bavaria, which has been the hardest hit, wants to wait a little longer

  • Hairdressers: May 4 (with protection)

  • Schools: gradually reopen starting May 4, in Bavaria starting May 11. Classes prepping for HS leaving exams come first

  • Restaurants (other than takeaway), beer gardens,… Not so fast

  • Mass events (concerts, soccer matches,…) not until August 31

  • Hotels: only for business, not tourism

  • Religious assemblies remain prohibited

That last line?  Yeah….. All within the state, nothing outside the state.  I sense the shape of this mess, don’t you guys?  SCHOOLS can open, but not churches? (Spits.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:52 am
