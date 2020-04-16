April 16, 2020
GERMANY’S PLAN FOR REOPENING (IN GERMAN, TRANSLATIONS OF PARTS BY A FRIEND — I AM NO LONGER FLUENT ENOUGH TO TRANSLATE): Beschlüsse gefällt – Das ist der Fahrplan für die nächsten Wochen.
Stores up to 800m^2 (8,800 sq,ft) can be opened starting Monday April 20, with hygiene and distance restrictions
Also can reopen then: bike and car stores regardless of size, as well as libraries, archives, zoos, botanical gardens
Bavaria, which has been the hardest hit, wants to wait a little longer
Hairdressers: May 4 (with protection)
Schools: gradually reopen starting May 4, in Bavaria starting May 11. Classes prepping for HS leaving exams come first
Restaurants (other than takeaway), beer gardens,… Not so fast
Mass events (concerts, soccer matches,…) not until August 31
Hotels: only for business, not tourism
Religious assemblies remain prohibited
That last line? Yeah….. All within the state, nothing outside the state. I sense the shape of this mess, don’t you guys? SCHOOLS can open, but not churches? (Spits.)