April 16, 2020

HERE WE GO: Germany to relax coronavirus lockdown measures. “Germany will reopen many of its shops next Monday and some of its schools from May 4, as it joins other European countries in relaxing the draconian shutdown measures adopted last month to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. Shops with a retail space of up to 800 square meters will be allowed to reopen to the public. But strict curbs on social contact will remain in place and Germans will be encouraged to wear masks in shops and on public transport…Germany has managed to contain coronavirus more effectively than other European countries, partly thanks to a comprehensive testing regime that allowed authorities to identify and isolate those infected with the virus at an early stage. It has the capacity to run 650,000 tests a week.”