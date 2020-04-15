April 15, 2020

LET THEM EAT JENI’S: Nancy Pelosi Struggles Through Coronapocalypse With Her Fancy Designer Ice Cream.

This is something every single American can appreciate, and it’s not at all tone-deaf. Those containers of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams you saw packed into Pelosi’s freezers are only $12 per pint, so you can buy literally 100 of them with your Trump check. Almost as many as Pelosi has. Now that’s what I call bipartisanship!

Which she keeps cold via a good $20K+ worth of refrigeration:

And it’s all Biden approved! Even more tone-deaf: Joe Biden compliments frost queen Nancy Pelosi on her great taste in ice cream.

