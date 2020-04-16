April 16, 2020

UCLA LAW DEAN JENNIFER MNOOKIN SHOULD RESIGN, AS SHE’S UNFIT TO HOLD HER JOB: UCLA Law apologizes for First Amendment scholar quoting n-word in class: Why does the dean have such a low view of her black students?

And students too fragile to hear the word “nigger” in a class about cases in which people use the word are too fragile to practice law. I’m happy that Eugene Volokh isn’t backing down, and he’s also right to criticize Wake Forest Law Dean Jane Aiken for attacking a professor who simply quoted Brandenburg v. Ohio.

Deans are supposed to support their faculty in challenging their students, not side with censorious pecksniffs. Those who don’t understand this shouldn’t be deans.