KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: The World Health Organization Wants to Restrict Access to Adult Beverages and I May Become Violent. “There are any number of reasons to tell the WHO brain trust what to do with their suggestion, chief among them being that they are a bumbling bunch of idiots who really dropped the ball when the virus began to spread. It’s safe to say that their advice is suspect, especially in matters of life, death, and important quarantine recreation matters.”