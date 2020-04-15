«
»

April 15, 2020

BECAUSE OF COURSE HE DOES: Sen. Chris Murphy Exonerates China from Blame for COVID-19.

Fellow traveler? Useful idiot? Stooge?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As I keep saying, you can see who’s on the payroll, or at least on the team.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:34 pm
