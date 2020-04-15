April 15, 2020
BECAUSE OF COURSE HE DOES: Sen. Chris Murphy Exonerates China from Blame for COVID-19.
Fellow traveler? Useful idiot? Stooge?
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As I keep saying, you can see who’s on the payroll, or at least on the team.
