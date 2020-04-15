April 15, 2020

OKAY, GUYS, BUT AS ANYONE WHO HAS EVER STUDIED THIS STUFF KNOWS, (YES, I HAVE BECAUSE I CATCH EVERYTHING) WITH A RESPIRATORY VIRUS YOU NEED HERD IMMUNITY. NOTHING ELSE WILL WORK: COVID cases trending down, states without lockdowns do better.

And the way to get herd immunity is to concentrate on keeping the at-risk from catching it, while letting as many of the non-at-risk as possible catch it and get over it, so that this will protect the at-risk.

What we’re doing instead, besides violating the basic rights of Americans and destroying the economy and giving us famine (bet you! I know what happens when the government declares who can and can’t work. There’s always missed steps and slips in the distribution, and sooner or later famine.) as a second order effect, is also bloody stupid from an immunological perspective. Quite possibly the stupidest thing we could do short of shooting everyone through the head, because that would save them.