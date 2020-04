LOL, HELL NO! Chinese Consulate Asked Wisconsin State Senate to Praise CCP for ‘Sharing Key Information’ about Coronavirus, Emails Show.

Where “it never hurts to ask” collides with “desperation is a bad look.”

UPDATE (FROM THE COMMENTS): “Talk about desperation, the sudden influx of pro-China accounts on Twitter is impossible to miss. It’s probably similar on other social networks. If you didn’t think they were desperate before you couldn’t help but think so now.”