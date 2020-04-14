April 14, 2020

BLOOMBERG NEWS KILLED INVESTIGATION INTO WEALTHY CHINESE COMMUNISTS: “The concern wasn’t merely that China could kick Bloomberg News out of the country but that it could take action against Mike Bloomberg’s other business interests which are the basis of his fortune…The story that Bloomberg News killed, and the reporter who wrote it, eventually made their way to the NY Times. Fincher, the reporter’s wife, wrote about Bloomberg’s attempts to silence her for the Intercept. But the whole story does make you wonder what else Bloomberg News is not reporting for fear of offending authoritarian governments.”