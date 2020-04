THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT YOUR MOTHER. THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT YOUR FATHER. THEY CAN NEITHER SEND YOU TO YOUR ROOM HOUSE, NOR SHOULD THEY GIVE YOU AN ALLOWANCE. AND IT’S CERTAINLY NOT THEIR JOB TO PROTECT YOU FROM DISEASE. WASH YOUR HANDS. IF YOU’RE VULNERABLE WATCH YOUR INTERACTIONS. AND FOR THE LOVE OF BOB, GROW UP: Enough Already With The Help.