April 13, 2020

BELGIUM’S WUHAN CORONAVIRUS DEATH RATE SURPASSES ITALY’S: “In the meantime, neighboring Netherlands, which a few weeks ago had a similar rate to Belgium’s, now has half of Belgium’s. I don’t know why this is happening (different initial infection patterns? different containment policies? different treatment policies? different healthcare quality? different reporting practices?), but I thought I’d note it. Spain is at 374 deaths per million, Belgium at 337, Italy at 329, France at 221, UK at 167, Netherlands at 165 (Worldometer data). By way of comparison, US is at 67.”