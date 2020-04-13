April 13, 2020

TENNESSEE: Stand Down or Stay Apart? With COVID-19 cases and unemployment claims both rising, Gov. Bill Lee is mulling whether to ease restrictions.

The big hotspots in the state are Shelby County (Memphis) and Nashville and its surrounding counties. Those need to stay locked down, even if the rest of the state is opened up.

Related news from my neck of the woods: Coronavirus in Tennessee: active cases in Knox County up to 36, 166 total. “The total number of recovered cases now stands at 126. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized. 20 of the 166 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county. In Knox County, 3587 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.”