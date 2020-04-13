«
April 13, 2020

HMM: Brits Deem Wuhan Virus Lab Origin Credible. “And it is worth noting, as right-wing conspiracy theorist David Ignatius of the Washington Post points out, the British medical journal Lancet noted in a January study that the first COVID-19 case in Wuhan had no connection to the seafood market.”

Related: Chinese tech giant Huawei branded ‘crass and tasteless’ for trying to using coronavirus pandemic as leverage against the Government amid concerns over its role in the UK’s 5G network.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:32 am
