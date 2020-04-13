April 13, 2020

HMM: Brits Deem Wuhan Virus Lab Origin Credible. “And it is worth noting, as right-wing conspiracy theorist David Ignatius of the Washington Post points out, the British medical journal Lancet noted in a January study that the first COVID-19 case in Wuhan had no connection to the seafood market.”

Related: Chinese tech giant Huawei branded ‘crass and tasteless’ for trying to using coronavirus pandemic as leverage against the Government amid concerns over its role in the UK’s 5G network.