April 13, 2020

JOHN DANIEL DAVIDSON: The Coronavirus Is Exposing Little Tyrants All Over The Country. “We’ve now witnessed local and state governments issue decrees about what people can and cannot buy in stores, arrest parents playing with their children in public parks, yank people off public buses at random, remove basketball rims along with private property, ticket churchgoers, and in one case try—and fail—to chase down a lone runner on an empty beach. All of this, we’re told, is for our own good.”

Read the whole thing.