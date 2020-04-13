April 13, 2020

THIS IS A REAL PROBLEM: The Trump Administration doesn’t seem to take the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seriously. It enters into package deals (as it must) with Senate Democrats when it seeks to fill EEOC commissioner positions. But somehow the deal it gets is always a ghastly one. Back in 2017, the Trump Administration paired a non-lawyer with the Democrats’ nomination of Chai Feldblum, a far-far-left law professor (and someone I rather like as a personal matter). The non-lawyer (whose name I won’t mention) was a very talented guy who richly deserved a post somewhere in the Trump Administration. But I guarantee you that Chai Feldblum would have steamrolled him. Employment discrimination law is complicated; learning it on the job as an EEOC Commissioner just won’t work. Mercifully, that deal unraveled once Senate Republicans took a look at it. Now Senate Democrats have apparently convinced the Trump Administration to enter a package deal with Jocelyn Samuels, who, like Chai Feldblum, was responsible for some of the Obama Administration’s worst excesses in this area of the law. Paul Mirengoff at Power Line explains why such a package is not a great idea.