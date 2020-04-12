April 12, 2020

I DUNNO, THE EXPERTS HAVE BEEN WRONG OVER AND OVER AGAIN ON THIS PANDEMIC: As the going gets tough, America returns to experts for help.

An invisible enemy is killing thousands and forcing people worldwide to cower behind closed doors. Unfounded conspiracy theories and miracle “cures” abound on social media. Politicians and pundits send mixed messages about how to protect yourself. Who you gonna call? As the coronavirus rampages, the public increasingly is turning to experts in academia and government — the educated, experienced “elites” that many Americans had tuned out.

After all, in January the experts were telling us this was no biggie. And they’ve been all over the place since. And don’t get me started on the mask-usage debacle.

