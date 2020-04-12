April 12, 2020

DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE. Dr. Anthony Fauci: China misled the world; virus erupted in mid-December.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 diseases erupted in China in mid-December, yet the regime told the U.S. and the world the virus was only transmitted animal-to-human.

Dr. Fauci, an influential member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, told the Fox News show “Watters’ World” that as the diseases spread to more people in mid-January in China’s Hubei Province and Wuhan city, the communist government said that human contagion was minimal.

Both assertions were “clearly not correct … that was misinformation right from the beginning,” he said.

COVID-19 was in fact a highly contagious disease already being seeded by Chinese travelers in mid-January to the U.S. and Europe, where it has killed thousands. . . .

Republicans have accused the Chinese Communist Party, the dictatorship ruling the country, of deliberately concealing the virus’ spread. Chinese authorities threatened eight doctors with prison for trying to warn the world on social media about what would become a global pandemic.

The White House says that while China was hiding disease facts it was also buying up lots of medical equipment around the world. When COVID-19 began its killing spree, China’s propaganda machine went into action, making the unfounded assertion that the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan. . . .

The World Health Organization, criticized by Republicans as in bed with Chinese rulers, repeated China’s disinformation with a tweet that said there was no direct evidence of human-to-human spread, even though physicians in Wuhan had been issuing warnings.

On Jan. 23, WHO said COVID-19 was not a global health emergency. It eventually declared it a pandemic.