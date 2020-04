“DISCONCERTING.” COVID-19 Patients Given Unproven Drug In Texas Nursing Home In ‘Disconcerting’ Move.

A friend on Facebook comments: “Washington (Kirkland) nursing home: No hydroxychloroquine, 35 deaths out of 120 residents. Texas nursing home: Treatment WITH hydroxychloroquine, 1 death out of 135 residents.”

Maybe what’s “disconcerting” is the prospect that Trump might be right.