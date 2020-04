‘CROSSED THE LINE:’ BAN-HAPPY MICHIGAN GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER BLASTED FOR ‘INSANE’ OVERREACH IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK . Including the banning of car seat purchases, purchasing seeds to grow foods, and forbidding residents from driving between residences they own. “Two activities that can certainly be done while maintaining proper social distancing are landscaping and golf, and those things are — you guessed it — also forbidden.”