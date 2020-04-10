April 10, 2020

PBS’S YAMICHE ALCINDOR MAKES SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO TRUMP 2020 REELECTION BID:

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor confronted Surgeon General Jerome Adams on his statement that “African-Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco,” clarifying that people were offended by the language he used.

“I have a quick question for you. You said that African-Americans and Latinos should avoid cool, drugs and tobacco. You also said, ‘do it for you Abuela, do it for big momma and papa,” she said. “There are some people online that are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying behaviors might be leading to these high death rates.”

“Could you talk about whether or not — I guess have a response to the people that might be offended by the language you used?” Alcindor asked.