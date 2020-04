April 10, 2020

GO FOR IT. THROW US IN THAT BRIAR PATCH. SURE, THE AIRLIFT FOR PATRIOTS STRANDED BEHIND THE TOFU CURTAIN WILL BE EXPENSIVE, BUT LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE: WE CAN DEPORT MISBEHAVING CALIFORNIANS INCLUDING ALL THE USELESS POTHEADS THAT MOOCHED THEIR WAY TO MY STATE. PLUS, YOU KNOW, WE CAN INSTITUTE A “STAY IN CALIFORNIA” PROGRAM, BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL OPTIONAL. BEST OF ALL, THEY NO LONGER GET TO TAKE ALL THE WATER FROM THE COLORADO RIVER (AND DUMP IT IN THE PACIFIC TO SAVE THE DELTA SMELT, OR SOMETHING) AND THAT WATER CAN MAKE THE HIGH DESERT BLOOM, INSTEAD: Gavin Newsom Declares California a ‘Nation-State’.

No, no, California, it’s cool. You’ve said you want a divorce. Let’s bring in the lawyers. I think we’re way past irreconcilable differences. Take Hawaii with you, in lieu of a fruit basket.