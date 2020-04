SHOW YOUR APOLOGY IS SINCERE BY PUTTING THE OFFICERS ON UNPAID LEAVE FOR A MONTH — YOU KNOW, LIKE A LOT OF AMERICANS ALREADY ARE: Colorado Police ‘Deeply Sorry’ for Arresting Father Caught Playing Ball With His Daughter In an Empty Park.

People entrusted with guns and the power of arrest need to have good judgment, and the ones who judge poorly need to be punished or sacked.