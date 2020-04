THANK GOODNESS FOR THE SUCCESS OF THE TRUMP ANTIVIRUS POLICIES! Fauci Says U.S. Virus Deaths May Be 60,000, Half of Projections. “Fatalities of as many as 200,000 Americans had been estimated.” Actually, at one point they were talking 2.5 million. That means Trump will have saved literally millions of lives through his approach to the pandemic.

The campaign ads write themselves!