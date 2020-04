FALSE HOPE: Colton Underwood credits two controversial drugs with curing COVID-19 symptoms. “Former ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood claims two controversial drugs heavily touted by President Donald Trump ‘saved’ his life after he tested positive for coronavirus.”

Why are they “controversial?” Because President Trump “touted” them.

It would be different if Obama had touted them, of course. Then instead of “controversial,” they’d be “lifesaving miracle drugs.”