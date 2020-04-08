April 8, 2020

“STAND YOUR GROUND” LAWS: Former Attorney General Eric Holder has argued that “Stand Your Ground” laws are a dangerous new innovation in the law. But as I explain in my dissenting statement to the Commission on Civil Rights’ new report, “Stand Your Ground” laws are new only if Lord Coke’s Institutes of the Lawes of England is your idea of new.

(Yes, I’m a law nerd. I can’t get enough of 17th century law books. The long history of the “Stand Your Ground” approach to self-defense law is particularly interesting.)