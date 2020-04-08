April 8, 2020

WELL, THEY’VE BEEN COMPLAINING THAT TRUMP HASN’T BEEN DICTATORISH ENOUGH IN THE WAR ON THIS DISEASE: Lincoln’s Example, and Trump’s Battle With the CCP Virus. And many media outlets have been shutting down speakers, removing posts on Medium and Twitter, etc. in the name of fighting disinformation.

Sure, this piece is just trolling, but given their support for canceling people and platforms over “wrong” messages, on what ground could the press object to silencing “dangerous” talk on disease? Well, besides Orange Man Bad, of course.