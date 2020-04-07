April 7, 2020

TAIWAN BANS GOVERNMENT USE OF ZOOM OVER CYBERSECURITY CONCERNS: “Zoom routed some data through servers based in China as well as using developers there, internet security think tank Citizen Lab said in a report last week. Any official data being routed through China poses a major risk for Taiwan. Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory, and threatens to invade if Taiwan moves to make its independence official. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s claim, viewing the island as a sovereign nation.”

Update: BlackBerry uncovers China-backed hacking campaign.

Buried lede: BlackBerry is still around.

