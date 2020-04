THE PRESS IS SILLY AND STUPID AND MEAN, AND THEY KEEP SHOWING IT: TRUMP QUESTIONS COMMUNIST CHINA-OWNED JOURNALIST, MEDIA CRIES “RACISM.”

From a friend on Facebook: “Every time I wonder why Trump still holds these daily briefings, I see the media being so damned stupid, biased, petty, irresponsible, gullible, and ignorant, and suddenly it all makes sense to me.”