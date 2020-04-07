April 7, 2020

CYBERSECURITY: NYC schools pull the plug on Zoom following FBI warning. “Schools aren’t the only ones banning Zoom, either. On March 28, Elon Musk’s SpaceX banned the program, instructing employees to use email, text, or phone calls as alternative methods for communication. Additionally, the Australian Ministry of Defense has also banned any use of the software.”

As of this writing, Zoom is still available on Apple’s App Store and on Google Play, but I wonder how much longer that will last.