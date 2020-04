KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Virtual(ly Empty) Coronapocalypse Holy Week Begins. “I think what may get really weird for people this week is that Easter Sunday is a big social gathering day for secular people too. Of all the things we’ve been told not to do, avoid family and friends on Easter Sunday is one of the biggest tasks. Yes, we had to get through Saint Patrick’s Day, but Easter is a bigger deal because it ropes in all of our relatives who don’t party.”