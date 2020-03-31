March 31, 2020

THAT’S A HOLLOW THREAT, GIVEN THEIR STAFFING PROBLEMS: Hospitals Tell Doctors They’ll Be Fired If They Speak Out About Lack of Gear. “Ming Lin, an emergency room physician in Washington state, said he was told Friday he was out of a job because he’d given an interview to a newspaper about a Facebook post detailing what he believed to be inadequate protective equipment and testing. In Chicago, a nurse was fired after emailing colleagues that she wanted to wear a more protective mask while on duty. In New York, the NYU Langone Health system has warned employees they could be terminated if they talk to the media without authorization.”

And the claim that this is about protecting “patient privacy” is bullshit.