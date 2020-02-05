«

February 5, 2020

ROGER KIMBALL: Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address was nothing less than magnificent: His major speeches will go down as among the most eloquent and important in the nation’s history.

Yeah, I almost didn’t watch it — I’m not a fan of the whole State of the Union format in general — but I’m glad I did. He killed it with perfectly-tuned remarks, and success after success, while the Democrats looked sour and sad, no doubt reflecting that they couldn’t even figure out who won Iowa yet.

