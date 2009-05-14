February 5, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Clinton adviser says Democrats will dominate for 40 years.

The London Telegraph, May 14, 2009.

Chaser: James Carville panics over Sanders: ‘I am scared to death…Do we want to be an ideological cult?’

Carville repeatedly suggested the Democratic Party was in danger of following the path of the Labour Party in Britain.

“Look at the British Labour Party,” Carville said. “We’re like talking about people voting from jail cells. Alright, we’re talking about not having a border. I mean, come on people,” he added.

“Of course I would vote for him [Sanders], but I don’t want the Democratic Party of the United States to be the Labour Party of United Kingdom.”