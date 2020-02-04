February 4, 2020

“FAR AND AWAY THE MOST DISORGANIZED PLACE I’VE EVER BEEN A PART OF”: Inside Acronym’s disastrous foray into the Iowa caucuses.

Here’s the New Yorker cover illustrating how it all went down:

And here’s a look at software manual the coders were working from:

As Jim Geraghty wrote earlier today, “The party that constantly reminds us how they are the party of science, the party of education and educators, the party that is forward-looking and embraces the power of technology . . . cannot do math when it counts. The party that wants the federal government to take over the health-care system cannot add up numbers from 1,600 precincts. This was Healthcare.gov all over again. Staffers for presidential campaigns raged over the fact that when they called up the state party for answers, party officials hung up on them. One precinct secretary was on hold, trying to report results; called in to CNN, finally got through, and then the party hung up on him live on the air.”