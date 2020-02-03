February 3, 2020

DEBACLE: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘Something’s Going On’ with Delayed Iowa Caucus Results.

Things are not going as planned at the Iowa caucuses tonight. By now we should have had the results for the first round, and probably the second—possibly even the final results. But that’s not what’s happening. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer summed it up succinctly just now: “Something’s going on.” . . .

No one knows what’s going on at this point, but there are some reports that the app is not working correctly.