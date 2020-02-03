February 3, 2020
DEBACLE: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘Something’s Going On’ with Delayed Iowa Caucus Results.
Things are not going as planned at the Iowa caucuses tonight. By now we should have had the results for the first round, and probably the second—possibly even the final results. But that’s not what’s happening. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer summed it up succinctly just now: “Something’s going on.” . . .
No one knows what’s going on at this point, but there are some reports that the app is not working correctly.
Plus:
Former Obama staffer Van Jones just said, “This is starting to feel like, possibly, a real debacle, where if there’s some technical problems that they’re not disclosing we could be very late on this. He went on to call for an end to caucuses.
Weird, they always worked fine before. Now it’s a “debacle.” But these people want to run America?