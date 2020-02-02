February 2, 2020

SUPER BOWL LIV: Mahomes catches fire late, leads Chiefs to 31-20 comeback win.

FLASHBACK: KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark Wears Trump Sweater to Super Bowl Press Conference. “During a press conference about the upcoming Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wore a sweatshirt displaying a photograph of President Donald Trump and musician Kanye West. Clark said that the meeting between Trump and Kanye was ‘a very historical moment’ for the country.”