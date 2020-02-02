«
»

February 2, 2020

SUPER BOWL LIV: Mahomes catches fire late, leads Chiefs to 31-20 comeback win.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Seen on Facebook:

FLASHBACK: KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark Wears Trump Sweater to Super Bowl Press Conference. “During a press conference about the upcoming Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wore a sweatshirt displaying a photograph of President Donald Trump and musician Kanye West. Clark said that the meeting between Trump and Kanye was ‘a very historical moment’ for the country.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:17 pm
