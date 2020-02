“VINDICTIVE LOSER” IS A BAD LOOK FOR THE DEMOCRATS, BUT IT’S THE ONE THEY’VE CHOSEN SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2016: Gerhardt: The Entire White House Defense Team Will Face Bar Charges.

Two points: First, if this were coming from the GOP we’d hear that it was a threat to the Rule Of Law. And second, if you want to delegitimize the bar associations, go right ahead. It’s fine with me, since I want the bar associations’ power reduced.