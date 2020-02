#RIGGED: An oligarch has bought his way into the 2020 race. Why is no one talking about this?

Although some people are:

Just as in 2016, the Democrats’ insiders are doing everything they can to stop Bernie. On the one hand, that’s fine with me, since I think Bernie would be a catastrophically bad president. On the other hand, they’re so blatant about it, even as they moralize about “democracy” while criticizing the electoral college, that they deserve to be called on it.