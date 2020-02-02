February 2, 2020

NYT REPORTER LEAKS DM HE RECEIVED FROM COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH WHO CALLED OUT HIS CREDIBILITY, SAID HE SHOULD INVESTIGATE BIDEN.

[Coach Vinny] Marino’s Twitter is now locked.

Really nasty and vile move by [Times reporter Michael] Schmidt, and it pretty much proves Marino’s point that some in media are not to be trusted. Hope no one ever trusts giving this guy a tip ever again as it’s clear he doesn’t respect anyone’s privacy, has no ethics and is truly a petty human being, in addition to pushing propaganda.

But fortunately, most people are sane and blasted Schmidt.