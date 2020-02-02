February 2, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Europeans Need To Grow Up.

They hate us, but they are dependent on us. The two are in a way probably connected, but enough of that.

One of the fun parts of the Trump administration is that it teased out already existing European – and especially German – antipathy towards the USA, especially in their political/media class, that we had not seen since Bush43 was in office. Yes, there are great friends of the USA in Germany … but as I learned living amongst them, just below the surface with a plurality of them – they have “issues.”

Plus:

European NATO, starting with Germany, needs to invest its fair share.

Europeans need to focus on the legitimate concerns of their citizens, not what the strap-hangers in Davos and Brussels feel would make them feel better.

Europeans need to give their people security, not let their governing elites line their pockets with Russian and Chinese graft.

If Europe can stop from importing its own destruction, it will be fine. If its politicians will stop focusing on each other’s virtue signaling, and instead focus on the standard of living and quality of life of its working citizens, they will be even better.

That would be pretty good advice for the USA as well.