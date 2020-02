WELL, THERE IS A CERTAIN LOGIC. SINCE HE WASN’T ACCUSED OF ANY REAL CRIME, THERE’S NO REAL CRIME TO ACQUIT HIM OF. ALL IS CLEAR. INSANE. MIRROR-WORLD INSANE. BUT CLEAR. AGAIN, WHAT DOES ONE HAVE TO DO OR SAY THESE DAYS TO BE DECLARED LEGALLY INSANE? OR WOULD IT PUT EVERY DEMOCRAT IN JAIL? Drunk and Desperate Explains Nancy’s Logic.