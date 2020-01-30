January 30, 2020

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO EAGER TO WRECK THE GLOBAL ECONOMY? Or: Putin Puppet, Unmasked: Elizabeth Warren’s Fracking Ban Would Harm the Environment.

As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in December. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

After the Democratic presidential candidates’ apocalyptic-themed “climate change” town hall on CNN in September, Bryan Preston wrote, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”