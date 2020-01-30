January 30, 2020

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Ex-Trump aide Carter Page files suit against DNC over dossier: ‘This is only the first salvo.’ “Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court against the Democratic National Committee, law firm Perkins Coie and its partners tied to the funding of the unverified dossier that served as the basis for highly controversial surveillance warrants against him. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois’ Eastern Division Thursday morning, and was described by his attorneys as the “first of multiple actions in the wake of historic” Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse.”

Perkins, Coie has pretty much gotten a pass for its sleazy behavior so far. That may be about to change.